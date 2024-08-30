Azerbaijan Awaiting Response On Fate Of 4K Missing Ones: Yet International Organisations Remain Silent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
August 30 is recognized by the UN as the International Day of
the victims of Enforced Disappearances. The purpose of this day is
to protect the rights of missing persons, seek information about
their fate, and draw public attention to prevent such cases. It is
essential to highlight the situation of up to 4,000 Azerbaijani
citizens who went missing as a result of Armenian terror.
Determining their fate is a serious humanitarian issue for both
their families and the Azerbaijani government. The Armenian
government continues to display its inhumane nature, as it did 30
years ago, by avoiding providing information about the missing
Azerbaijanis.
Considering the Khojaly and Meshali massacres, it is evident
that the Armenians did not humanely treat Azerbaijani prisoners as
required in the International Human Rights Standards Protecting
Prisoners. It is no coincidence that Armenia, which always plays
victim before international institutions, does not want its past
with full of crimes to come to light.
However, the testimonies of survivors who witnessed the horrors
in Garabagh and the mass graves uncovered in areas liberated by the
Azerbaijani army reveal the actions Armenians try to conceal. It
has been repeatedly proven that Azerbaijanis were brutally tortured
and killed in large numbers by Armenians. Yet, those guilty of
crimes against humanity are not punished by the Armenian government
and are even hailed as heroes.
Interestingly, while the global community remains silent about
such genocide and crimes, it harshly condemns the anti-terror
measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in 2023 and accuses
Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" against Armenians.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani military did not fire a
single bullet at the Armenians resettled in Azerbaijani
territories, and the Azerbaijani police showed exceptional humanism
towards Armenians returning to Armenia.
Rewinding history of 30 years
The winter season at night was the most favourable time for
Armenian troops to attack civilians in Garabagh at a period when
Azerbaijan was most vulnerable. Unarmed and often without proper
clothing, people were targeted by Armenian militants and, at best,
were shot without regard for women, children, or the elderly.
Azerbaijani survivors who tried to hide in the forests faced even
more terrifying fates, as ruthless Armenians waiting in the dark
forests subjected them to various tortures and perhaps never to be
heard from again.
The tragedies in Garabagh continued until 1 million Azerbaijanis
became internally displaced persons. Those who survived would
remain haunted by the horrors they witnessed for the rest of their
lives, mourning the loss of family members. Nearly 4,000
Azerbaijanis remain missing to this day.
Letters, statements, and calls have been sent to international
organisations repeatedly regarding this issue. But now, "human
rights defenders" protecting Armenian rights ignore these
facts.
Anti-terror measures left no injury of Armenian
civilians
Armenian provocations that continued with intensity until 2020
were suppressed by counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani
Army. In just 44 days, Garabagh was liberated from Armenian
occupation. In September 2023, separatist elements in the region
were neutralised.
Despite all the provocations, Azerbaijan did not stop its
humanism - on the contrary, it offered citizenship to the Armenians
who remained in Karabakh. However, it was up to Yerevan to decide
not to accept it, which insisted on their return to Armenia.
Photos from that moment, especially in the picture where an
Azerbaijani police officer politely treats Armenians, prove that no
operation of "ethnic cleansing" was conducted.
However, some international organisations, pro-Armenian elements
within the European Union, and the Armenian lobby established in
the US continue to cover up Armenia's criminal history and make
baseless accusations against Azerbaijan.
It should be reiterated that the fate of nearly 4,000
Azerbaijanis remains unknown today. Information about their current
status, whether alive or killed, is still being withheld. Families
are waiting for the bodies of their loved ones so they can at least
give them a proper burial. Today, Azerbaijan continues to demand
justice for the missing Azerbaijanis, while the public continues to
support the fabricated Armenian genocide narrative.
Azerbaijan, while accepting the principles and values of
existing international legal documents that regulate or prohibit
the use of mines and cluster munitions, including the "Convention
on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production, and
Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction" (the
"Ottawa Convention") and the "Convention on Cluster Munitions" (the
"Oslo Convention"), simultaneously encourages everyone, including
official institutions and political circles that seek to defend
Armenia, to take steps towards the official adherence to these
laws.
Why are the maps of the Armenian landmines, which are still
hidden underground in Garabagh and recognised as the most dangerous
enemy that continues to claim lives, not being handed over to
Azerbaijan? At the same time, the lack of serious influence from
international organisations on this matter remains evident. For 30
years, Armenia polluted Azerbaijani territories with mines, and
during the Patriotic War, the rockets it fired on the cities of
Ganja and Barda, along with the resulting civilian deaths, did not
concern anyone. Unfortunately, it still doesn't. Yet, many
organisations supporting Armenia shamelessly continue to use the
term "ethnic cleansing" in their false statements about
Garabagh.
It is evident that the defence of human rights is carried out
merely according to the political interests of certain countries.
The crimes that were committed against Azerbaijanis, the nation of
a country situated in one of the world's most strategically
important location, and the Armenia's ignorance of international
law, continue to be overlooked. Despite being the aggressor, the
Armenian government portrays itself as the victim. However,
Azerbaijan will no longer tolerate this disrespect and injustice.
In this case, the steps taken by the pro-Armenian politicians, who
exchanged their honor and identity for a bribe, will remain
useless.
The main thing is that Azerbaijan will be able to fight to the
end to make the organizations that have witnessed these crimes and
are silent one day speak out.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108620454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.