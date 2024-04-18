Prince Hassan Calls For Continued Support To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Hassan on Thursday emphasised the irreplaceable role of the UNRWA in providing essential services to Palestine refugees.

During a visit to the Baqaa refugee camp, accompanied by Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, Prince Hassan highlighted the significance of UNRWA's efforts, noting its pivotal role in providing humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip and essential aid to millions of Palestine refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Prince Hassan was briefed on the educational and health services offered at the Baqaa Preparatory Girls' School and the UNRWA health centre in the camp. He also engaged with presentations by school and centre officials, gaining insights into their operations and the challenges they encounter.

During a meeting with stakeholders at the Baqaa Camp Improvement Committee building, Prince Hassan emphasised the necessity for sustained political and financial backing for UNRWA, stressing that supporting UNRWA is crucial to ensure the continuous provision of services to refugees, especially in light of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Prince Hassan also affirmed that UNRWA's mission will persist until a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause is realised.

The meeting was attended by Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan, Head of Baqaa Camp Services Olaf Baker, Acting Director of UNRWA in Jordan Hassam Marshoud, Deputy Commissioner-General for Operational Support of UNRWA Antonia Marie De Meo and representatives from various international organisations.

