Are You Self-Employed In Costa Rica? Now You Can Request The Adjustment Of Your Income Virtually For The Social Security Fund ⋆ The Costa Rica News

April 18, 2024Are You Self-Employed in Costa Rica? Now You Can Request the Adjustment of Your Income Virtually for the Social Security Fund

Having a micro, small or medium-sized business or being an independent worker

By TCRN STAFF April 15, 2024

If you have a micro, small or medium-sized business or are an independent worker and the amount of your income changes regularly, you can now update it virtually in the CCSS through their platform, 24 hours a day and from anywhere in the country.

“The new service aims to facilitate independent workers' procedures with the Fund in an easy, fast and virtual way,” said José Eduardo Rojas López, director of the Fund's Inspection.

The adjustment of income is very important since it serves to adjust the payment of health insurance and pension contributions, according to the net income earned. These contributions in turn directly impact the benefits of economic benefits, whether due to the payment of subsidies and in the accreditation for the pension of the Disability, Old Age and Death regime.

Users interested in obtaining more information can access the tutorial published on the institution's YouTube channel through the link: IT Income Adjustment Likewise, the self-employed population who needs to clarify doubts about the procedure can make inquiries through the link n tacto



Enter the“Assurance Management” menu.

Select from the services available for the self-employed population the“Income Adjustment for Independent Worker” procedure. Complete the form with your personal information: economic activity, reason for requesting the adjustment and attach the documents that support the increase or decrease in income.

