Sri Lanka Introduces New Online Visa System

Colombo : Sri Lanka launched a new visa online system on April 17.



The Department of Immigration and Emigration together with GBS Technology Service and IVS Global Institute implemented the new e-visa system.

The online methodology has been introduced in lieu of the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) methodology implemented earlie.

Its web link is

The Department of Immigration and Emigration intends to apply for visa quickly and efficiently through the introduction of the new visa online methodology.

The move is aimed at attracting more foreign tourists and investors through facilitating visas.

Sri Lanka also intends to contribute to its economic development through enhanced the foreign exchange investment.