Health Tips Today: Here's How To Keep Safe, Prevent Heatstroke During Heatwave | Top 7 To-Do List

- Live Mint) "UNICEF provides some essential safety tips to beat the scorching summer heat, especially as heatwaves have already affected several states across India.
What are heatwaves?Heatwaves refer to those weather conditions when the temperatures remain higher than normal for several days in a row are seven practical tips to help you stay cool and hydrated during extremely hot days. These tips will also ensure the safety of the most vulnerable, especially infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly read: Weather today: IMD issues heatwave warning for THESE states, and orange alert for heavy rainfall in 5 NE states
Plan ahead: Plan outdoor activities as per the temperature outside. Stay informed about daily temperatures and avoid venturing out during the hottest times of the day, when the sun is at its peak read: Health Tips for Today: Beat the heat during summer season with these foods; from curd to berries, check full list hereWear suitable clothing: On hot summer days, wear light, loose, breathable fabrics and carry a hat or umbrella when outdoors hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent the body from getting dehydrated, and always carry a water bottle with you for shade when outside read: IMD predicts thunderstorms from May 4, issues red alert for severe heatwave during next 3 days | See full forecastEmergency kit: Prepare an emergency kit at home with oral rehydration salt (ORS) packets and a thermometer. Save contacts of healthcare facilities for emergencies indoors cool: Use fans and coolers and close shutters, blinds and curtains during the hottest time of the day. Open windows only when it is hotter inside than outside. Try to stay on the ground floors, where the air is comparatively cooler synthetic fabric: Use cotton bedsheets and clothes, which are considered breathable fabrics, to stay cool read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901Recognise the most severe signs of heat stress
Immediate action must be taken when severe symptoms of heatstroke appear, which are listed below:Confusion/not responding clearly, seizures, coma, very dull, not waking up (most severe)Very high body temperature for longer than two hours (40°C/104°F)FaintingDark urineNo urine for more than eight hoursRapid heartbeat and breathingNo sweating (but the skin may be wet and hot)It is important to note that children and babies are more vulnerable to heatstroke than adults as their bodies take time to adapt and regulate temperature.
