Dhaka Regency Unveils Summer Offer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces its summer offer "Beat the Heat".

Experience luxury with Dhaka Regency's exclusive offer on luxurious accommodation package "Room with Buffet Breakfast". Prices start at BDT 9555 for locals and BDT 8555 for DRPC members.

Guests will receive complimentary access to a range of amenities, including their refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Indulge in an array of delectable culinary creations with special discounts and offers at the hotel's signature Grandiose Restaurant, featuring a diverse selection of cuisines to tantalise the taste buds.

Guests can avail buffet dinner with the offer of Dine Two at Price of One at BDT 4999 net.

Guests can also treat themselves to rejuvenating spa treatments at the hotel's Juvenex spa, designed to pamper body and soothe soul, as per a release.

Those looking for a refreshing getaway, Dhaka Regency's tempting swimming package aims to be a summertime highlight.

An exquisite day of swimming with complimentary coffee or juice can be enjoyed by couples at BDT 2999 or by individuals at BDT 1999.