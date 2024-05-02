Azerbaijan, Austria Mull Prospect Of Co-Op Within Political Consultation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The first meeting of political consultations between theMinistries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and theAustralian Union was held in Baku.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofForeign Affairs of Azerbaijan that during the consultations, thedelegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was led by Deputy Ministerof Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and the delegation of theAustralian Union was led by Rod Brazier, Deputy Secretary of theDevelopment, Multilateral and European Group of the Department ofForeign Affairs and Trade.

During the consultations, discussions were held on the currentstate of relations between the two countries, expansion ofcooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other fieldsand development prospects.

E. Mammadov informed the other side in detail about the currentsituation in the region during the post-conflict period, therestoration and construction works carried out in the territoriesfreed from occupation, as well as the mine clearance process.

It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),hosted by our country this year, created favorable opportunitiesfor cooperation.

Prospects of cooperation between the two countries within theframework of international organizations were also discussed at themeeting.