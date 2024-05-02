Delhi Women Commission Fires 223 Employees, Appointed By Ex-Chief Swati Maliwal, On LG Order

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as 223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It is alleged that the then chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the rules.
