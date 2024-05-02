Dubai Announces USD 35Bn Construction Of World's Largest Airport Terminal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Dubai has started work on a USD 35 billion airport terminal that is set to have the world's largest capacity upon completion, the emirate's ruler said.

Dubai's Prime Minister and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on April 28 that the new terminal would be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport and handle up to 260 million passengers annually.

All operations at Dubai International Airport will be transferred to the newer Al Maktoum International Airport over the coming years, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"As we build an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, demand for housing for a million people will follow. It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are building a new project for future generations, ensuring continuous and stable development for our children and their children in turn. Dubai will be the world's airport, its port, its urban hub, and its new global centre."

Once completed, Al Maktoum International Airport, which opened in 2010, will be the new home of flagship carrier Emirates and feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates.

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, said the development would solidify Dubai's position as a leading aviation hub.

"The growth of Dubai has always been hand in hand with the growth of its aviation infrastructure and today we see another bold step on that journey," Griffiths said.

Dubai International Airport has been the world's busiest airport for international travel for 10 consecutive years, putting the facility's capacity under strain.