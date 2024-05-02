MTB MD And CEO Bags 'Best Transformational Leader' Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Mutual Trust Bank PLC's MD and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman has been honoured with the "Best Transformational Leader" award by International Business Magazine.

This award is a tribute to Rahman's dedication and leadership in a competitive industry, said a release, adding, this recognition celebrates his leadership and approach to steering the bank towards success over the years.

Rahman's leadership, advocacy for innovation and digital-first strategy have transformed MTB into a leading bank in the digital banking landscape. He has championed cutting-edge technologies, boosting efficiency and customer service, mentioned the release.

Recognizing the importance of talent, Rahman has fostered a rewarding work environment that attracts and retains top performers and nurtures average ones to excel. His emphasis on teamwork has streamlined processes and helped in achieving strategic goals, as per the release.



Looking beyond immediate gains, Rahman has prioritised sustainable growth and promoted responsible banking that benefits the community and environment. This award also recognises his contributions to the development of the domestic banking sector.