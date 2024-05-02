Learn Swimming At Sheraton Dhaka This Summer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : This summer, learn swimming with professional male and female trainers in Sheraton Dhaka's rooftop swimming pool.
New session started on April 26 and slots are available currently for individuals of 6 to 12 years, 12 to 25 years and 25 to 49 years.
Sessions are available on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be total 16 one-hour sessions, two sessions per week.
Guests can also avail additional five bonus sessions without trainer within one year.
The entire package will cost BDT 25,000 net for individuals of 6-12 years of age, BDT 30,000 net for 12-25 years of age and BDT 40,000 net for 25-49 years of age.
Sheraton Dhaka, one of the newest entrants in Dhaka's hotel sector, features an infinity rooftop pool.
