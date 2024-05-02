EBL, Mastercard Launch First Prepaid Card For Medical Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) collaborated with Mastercard and launched the country's first prepaid card for medical tourism to simplify access to healthcare in India for Bangladeshi patients.

The new dual currency card features exclusive offers, such as a 10 per cent discount on in-patient hospital bills across 120+ hospitals in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and other cities with no cap on the amount.

Speaking at the launch event, Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, said, "This collaboration reiterates Mastercard's commitment to streamline domestic and cross-border payments in the healthcare sector. It also underlines the company's vision of leveraging innovation to support new use cases, such as those combining healthcare and travel. Along with providing unmatched security and convenience to cardholders in Bangladesh, this new card will also contribute to the growth of medical tourism to India."

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, Eastern Bank PLC, said, "We are proud to pioneer the first prepaid medical tourism card in collaboration with Mastercard, revolutionising healthcare accessibility for our customers. With exclusive discounts on hospital bills, complimentary health check-ups, and curated travel experiences, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and rewarding medical tourism experience for our customers. This initiative reaffirms our position as a leader in customer-centric product and service solutions."

It will also provide cardholders with complimentary dental and eye check-ups, along with a complimentary day trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra, or a city tour during their visit to India.

These offers are designed to enhance cardholders' medical tourism journey along with hassle-free travel arrangements, no cost airport transfers in India and access to Mastercard Flight Delay Pass, which provides improved airport experience.

To avail these offers, cardholders will simply need to submit a treatment inquiry on a dedicated web page by EBL and select the most appropriate treatment option and cost estimate from a wide network of hospitals in India. They will also receive comprehensive support services including assistance with medical visa, hotel accommodation, doctor appointment, and on-site support.