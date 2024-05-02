Sabbir Ahmed, Visa's New Country Manager For Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Visa has appointed Sabbir Ahmed as the new Country Manager for Bangla-desh, Nepal and Bhutan.

With over 27 years of experience in banking and payments across Bangladesh and Vietnam, Sabbir will now lead the market operations for Visa in the three countries, with a team based out of the Dhaka office, said a press release.

On his appointment, Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager- Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa, said, "I am excited to join Visa, a brand at the forefront of digital payments globally and in Bangladesh. In my new role, I look forward to playing a significant role in realising the vision of Cashless Bangladesh set out by the government."

"We also aim to play a pivotal role in digital payments for Nepal and Bhutan. I believe we can work for and with the ecosystem to bring innovative digital-first payment solutions to consumers and businesses, that will increase the growth of digital payments in Bangla-desh and adjoining markets."

Sabbir Ahmed joins Visa from Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh, where he served as the Managing Director and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking.

Previously, he held senior leadership positions at HSBC in Bangladesh and Vietnam and has worked for British American Tobacco (BAT).

Visa has continually focused on introducing enhanced payment solutions for an increasingly digital Bangladesh. With Sabbir heading the markets, Visa aims to accelerate its growth in the digital payments landscape across South Asia, added the release.

Sabbir will be responsible for charting Visa's business priorities in Bangladesh and other South Asian markets of Nepal and Bhutan. He and the local team will manage Visa's relationships with clients, partners, regulators and ecosystem participants. He will also be a part of Visa's leadership team for India and South Asia.