Pan Pacific Sonargaon Unveils Summer Staycation Packages

Dhaka : Escape the scor-ching temperature this summer with Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's exclusive Room Packages.

The hotel's Arctic Escape package offers stay in Deluxe Room for couples at BDT 9,999. With buffet breakfast, couples can enjoy the Glacial Getaway package at BDT 11,999 net.

On the other hand, the hotel's Frosty Retreat package offers stay in Executive Suite Room for couples with buffet breakfast, lunch or dinner at BDT 17,499.

Furthermore, under these packages, guests can enjoy 20 per cent discount on massage treatment at Pacific Fitness, 20 per cent discount on beauty and salon services at Savvy, access to fitness centre and swimming pool, refreshing fruit basket, complimentary Wi-Fi, late Check-out up to 4:00 pm.

The offer is valid up to May 31, 2024.