Repolling Underway In One Polling Booth In Ajmer LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) Repolling was underway in a polling booth in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Polling was held here on April 26 under the second phase, however, repolling was necessitated after a voters' register was misplaced.

Webcasting is being done at this booth, which is situated in the Nandsi village and has 753 registered voters.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that the repolling was being held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the booth located in room number 1 of polling station number 195, Government Higher Secondary School, Nandsi of Masuda Assembly constituency. All necessary preparations for voting have been completed. Voter slips have been distributed by local BLOs. The provisions of the code of conduct are being followed in the concerned area. Also, Section 144 has been clamped," the CEO said.

Gupta further said that after voting, the election material will be collected at the Government Polytechnic College, Makhupura, Ajmer.

"Immediately after the collection of material, the scrutiny of voting documents will be done in the presence of the election observer in the district election hall of the administrative building located at the college at 9 p.m. Candidates and their election agents will also be present during the process," the CEO said.