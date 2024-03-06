Recognized For New Energy Prowess: Why OMODA E5 Captivates Numerous International Politicians?

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 2023, OMODA's journey towards global branding has progressed steadily, with the new energy capabilities of the OMODA E5 receiving continuous recognition and acclaim from senior government officials in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Turkey.

Praised by politicians worldwide: Leading the "O" carbon era

In April 2023, OMODA hosted a global brand launch event in China. Witnessed by nearly 400 dealers, media representatives, and partners from 67 countries.

In Southeast Asia, OMODA's strategic layout in local new energy initiatives has garnered significant attention and support from several governments. In November, the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, AirlanggaHartarto, and the Vice Governor of Anhui Province, China, Shan Xiangqian, jointly witnessed the rollout of the OMODA E5 and highly praised its new energy technology. In December, the Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, acknowledged OMODA's remarkable achievements in Malaysia and its significant contributions to the field of new energy. As a model representative of new energy, the OMODA E5 was also presented to the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry, becoming a new hallmark in the brand's global expansion strategy.

Europe is a crucial part of the global new energy vehicle market. The 27 European Union member states and other European-like countries have introduced various policies to stimulate the development and application of new energy vehicles. Seizing this opportunity, OMODA has actively positioned itself in the local markets. During his visit to OMODA's global headquarters in December, the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet FatihKACIR, personally test-drove the OMODA E5 and commended OMODA's advanced new energy technology and the vehicle's stylish, futuristic design.

Embarking on a green mission: Creating a world-class new energy brand

OMODA aspires not only to offer cleaner, greener modes of transportation to global users through cutting-edge technology but also to harness its brand potential to forge a better future.

Take the OMODA E5 as an example: the new model is equipped with an environmentally friendly lithium iron phosphate battery, boasting a maximum range of 430 km. In a high-speed charging environment, it can rapidly recharge from 30% to 80% in just 28 minutes. Furthermore, the OMODA E5 introduces the new 'Light of Movement' design language.

Through the dynamic interplay of light and shadow, it presents a trendsetting aesthetic that transcends reality and captivates the imagination, appealing uniquely to global young consumers. Inside, the OMODA E5 extends its avant-garde aesthetic with a 24 dual screen, 256-color ambient lighting, and a minimalist gear design. Paired with 17 high-level ADAS functions including blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and fatigue detection, it offers a futuristic and intelligent driving experience.