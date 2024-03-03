Pitbull Labels Dolly Parton 'The Real Deal', Calls Music Collab An 'Honour'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Rapper Pitbull calls it an "honour" to collaborate with singer Dolly Parton, whom he tagged as "the real deal".

The new track pays a tribute to working women and features a sample of Parton's '9 to 5' song, reported by deadline.

During 'The Trilogy Tour', which features Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, the 'Fireball' hitmaker visited the 'Jolene' singer for a photo shoot.

Pitbull posted a picture featuring him and Parton together.

For the captioned, he wrote:“It's an honour to be collaborating with one of music's most powerful women, gracias Dolly Parton! Dale!”

The 'Hotel Room Service' singer had previously shared a clip of himself, during a concert in North Carolina, where he talked about his meeting Parton.

“This morning I had the pleasure, the honour, to be able to meet the one, the only and the living legend, Dolly Parton,” Pitbull said.

He quipped:“Clearly, she's Dolly, and I'm Dale. And she's the real deal.”

Pitbull shared that Parton told him:“You know I'm Ms. Worldwide, right?”

Parton's collaboration with Pitbull comes post the release of the album 'Rockstar', featuring multiple collaborations with artistes such as Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and many more.