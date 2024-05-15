Ukrainian MFA Outlines Topics To Be Discussed At Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets has said that the Global Peace Summit, which will be hosted by Switzerland next month, will discuss the issues of radiation and nuclear safety, food security, and the return of POWs and deportees, including Ukrainian children.

She said this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

"First, Ukraine and our partners expect as many invited world leaders as possible to attend the Summit. It is especially important to have representation from all regions - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin and North America, and Oceania. We are talking about the inclusiveness of our Peace Formula, which means that it should represent the vision of all nations that stand for a just peace and respect the UN Charter, how the war should end. Over the course of the two-day Summit, leaders will discuss issues that are of global importance, that are extremely relevant to all and have no borders,” Borovets said.

South Korea leader to take part in

According to her, the primary topics of discussion will be radiation and nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues, including the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners, as well as the return of deported children.

“That is, we will discuss all those topics of the war that are of such a nature that they cannot be regarded as indifferent. It is beyond dispute that all countries recognize the necessity of establishing a common framework for these topics. Such a framework would facilitate the achievement of comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, while also providing a means of resolving other conflicts. As these principles are rooted in generally recognized norms of international law, they should be universally applicable. In other words, our principles are based solely on this,” Borovets said.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia. The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.