Bahraini King, Egyptian President Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 15 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi discussed Wednesday bolstering ties and the latest regional and international developments of common concern.

The talks were held during King Hamad's reception of the Egyptian President who arrived in Manama to partake in the 33rd Arab Summit, to kick off Thursday, May 16, the Bahraini News Agency (BNA) reported.

During the meeting, King Hamad expressed his appreciation to President Al-Sisi for accepting the invitation to participate in the Arab Summit. President Al-Sisi commended Bahrain's efforts in organizing the summit.

The two leaders discussed the strong Bahraini-Egyptian relations and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

They emphasized means to further enhance cooperation in light of the strong historical bilateral ties between the two countries.

They wished success for Arab leaders in achieving the objectives of serving the Arab nation and promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

King Hamad and President Al-Sisi hailed the advanced level of coordination between the two countries and their shared vision on various issues, affirming the importance of strengthening joint Arab action to address challenges. (end)

