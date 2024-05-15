Zelensky Appoints New Head Of Ukrainian National Commission For UNESCO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Emine Dzhaparova as head of the Ukrainian National Commission for UNESCO and appointed Iryna Borovets to replace her.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant decree, No.330/2024 , was published on the president's website.

"...to appoint Iryna Borovets, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as the head of the Ukrainian National Commission for UNESCO, thereby relieving E. Dzhaparova of these duties," the document says.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 2, the government dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of First Deputy Foreign Minister.