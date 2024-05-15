Stefanchuk Meets With Erdogan To Discuss Peace Formula, Release Of Kremlin Prisoners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Turkey.

That's according to the Ukrainian speaker's Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

“From the first day of the invasion – ten years ago and two years ago – Turkey has been with Ukraine. Thanked the President of the Republic of Turkey for this personal leadership and his unwavering support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Also expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine on its path to NATO,” Stefanchuk posted.



The Verkhovna Rada chairman stressed the importance of further efforts, including those of Turkey, aimed at releasing prisoners of war and political prisoners of the Kremlin, the First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal.

“Special attention was paid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. Thanked Turkey for supporting the initiative and for the Turkish leadership in the implementation of the food security clause. Stressed that Ukraine seeks a fair and just peace, but not in exchange for its territories. is looking forward to the personal participation of the President of Turkey in the Global Peace Summit,” the post reads.

For his part, the Turkish president noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, an integral part of which is the interaction between the Turkish and Ukrainian parliaments.

Erdogan also emphasized that Turkey has supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty since Russia's invasion of Crimea. He also assured that large-scale support for Ukraine would continue.

In addition, Erdogan noted that Turkey fundamentally supports President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ruslan Stefanchuk presented state awards and honors of the Verkhovna Rada to citizens of Ukraine and Turkey, as well as representatives of public organizations during his visit to Turkey.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook