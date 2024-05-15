Russia Keeps Almost 1,700 Ukrainian Civilians In Prisons - Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 1,700 Ukrainian civilians are currently being held in places of detention across the Russian Federation, while approximately 14,000 others are considered to be missing.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The Ombudsman's Office hosted a meeting of the working group on the protection of civilian rights and freedoms. Representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Prosecutor General's Office, and other government agencies and civil society organizations attended the meeting.

"At the meeting, it was discussed that, according to official data, almost 1,700 civilians are currently being held in places of detention in Russia. Of these, approximately 900 have been confirmed by the ICRC. However, about 14,000 civilians are officially registered as missing," Lubinets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets discussed the protection of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and head of the ICRC Central Tracing Agency Bureau Dushan Vujasanin.