               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Estonian Parliament Allows Using Russia's Frozen Assets To Assist Ukraine


5/15/2024 8:18:50 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, May 15, Estonia's parliament voted in favor of a law allowing the use of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's recovery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Our parliament approved with an overwhelming majority a law which will allow using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine! I hope the president will announce it as law as soon as possible,” the minister posted.

He added that Estonia took a step“closer to setting a precedent in Europe”.

Read also: Austria backs idea to send Ukraine proceeds from immobilized Russian assets

As Ukrinform reported, on May 8, EU permanent representatives agreed to use the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression.

Photo: Wikipedia

MENAFN15052024000193011044ID1108219240


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search