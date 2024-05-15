Estonian Parliament Allows Using Russia's Frozen Assets To Assist Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, May 15, Estonia's parliament voted in favor of a law allowing the use of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's recovery.



Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Our parliament approved with an overwhelming majority a law which will allow using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine! I hope the president will announce it as law as soon as possible,” the minister posted.

He added that Estonia took a step“closer to setting a precedent in Europe”.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 8, EU permanent representatives agreed to use the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression.

Photo: Wikipedia