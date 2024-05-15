Medvedchuk's Yacht Acquires Status Of Ukrainian Vessel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The yacht Royal Romance has been granted a certificate of the right to fly the state flag of Ukraine, and the corresponding changes have already been registered with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Through joint efforts of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and the Shipping Administration, the seized 92-meter luxury yacht Royal Romance has been granted the status of a Ukrainian vessel, which means that the vessel is under Ukrainian jurisdiction,” the report states.

Photo: ARMA

According to Shipping Administration Head Yevhen Ihnatenko, the corresponding changes were registered with the IMO.

“This is a historic moment for our country. For the first time in Ukraine's history, the seized asset located abroad received state registration in Ukraine. This will facilitate the further sale of the seized yacht and the transfer of the proceeds to the state budget of Ukraine,” Ihnatenko emphasized.

A reminder that the Dutch auction house, Troostwijk Auctions, won the ARMA's tender to auction the seized yacht Royal Romance but refused to sign a further agreement to organize the auction.

Photo: Matija Djanjesic/Shutterstock