Case Filed Against Former Facebook Star Mudasir Aziz

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To seek action under the law, a lawyer has filed a case against social media influencer and member of the J&K Apni Party Mudasir Bashir Bhat alias Mudasir Aziz before the court of Judicial Magistrate Pampore for alleged use of foul language by accused on social media platform,“categorising as an offence under section 294 of the IPC”.
Reliable sources said that a complainant, Advocate Fayaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Pampore, has filed a case against the accused Mudasir Bashir Bhat, who recently joined the J&K Apni Party and mentioned in the complaint that the latter has“uttered obscene words on social media thus causing annoyance to the general public.”
“The act on the part of the accused is categorised as an offence in terms of section 294 IPC as the words uttered by the accused during online conversation caused annoyance to general public/users in general and to the complainant in particular,” submitted the complainant before the court of Judicial Magistrate Pampore in a written form according to sources.
The complainant further appealed to the Court for an investigation into the matter so that the accused can be dealt with under the provisions of law, they added.ADVERTISEMENT
