The Man Who Shot The Slovak Prime Minister


5/15/2024 8:43:35 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot several times in Handlova on Wednesday. The Slovak Prime Minister was transported by helicopter to the Banská Bystrica hospital in a life-threatening condition but now is expected to survive. The assassin was taken into custody and his identity has since been revealed.

The incident took place in front of the cultural center of the city, about 150 kilometers northeast of Bratislava, where Robert Fico's cabinet had held a government meeting and then met with his supporters.

The assassin's name is Juraj Cintula. He comes from Léva and was born in 1953. He is one of the founders of the LK Dúha (Rainbow) cultural association. When the club was transformed into a civic association, he became its president. He wrote three books of poetry. He is member of the Slovak Writers' Association.

According to what we know so far, Cintula is constantly described as a radicalized left-wing, ultra-liberal thinker by those who knew him closely. The paradox of the situation is that Cintula eight years ago planned to found a political party called“Movement against Violence.”

Previously, he was a security guard in a shopping center and had a permit to carry weapons. When Fico left the cultural centre where the government meeting was held, the assassin got close to the prime minister. Fico moved to shake his hand, but Cintula pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

According to local reports, three or four shots hit the Slovak prime minister. The shots hit Ficó's chest and stomach.

