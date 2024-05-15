The bodyguards quickly put him in a car and took him to the helicopter. According to our information, Fico was conscious throughout the journey. Despite the fact that the Slovak police hermetically sealed off the hospital, they even took away the mobile phones of the doctors. But the information leaked that the shots to the stomach caused the biggest problem.

The Slovak prime minister was operated on at 9pm Central European time. The operation took hours. Slovak Defenae Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinák said that“the prime minister has several gunshot wounds and his condition is very serious and life-threatening.”

At the hospital, the Slovak minister of the onterior spoke for the first time about the fact that the assassination was politically motivated. He first hinted that a hate campaign caused by internal social tensions could be related to the assassination.

Let's see the details: According to the portal of the Hungarian-language daily published in Bratislava, Juraj Cintula is a committed sympathizer of the pro-Russian paramilitary group Slovenskí Branci (SB). In 2016, Cintula regularly attended the organization's meetings, as evidenced by photographs. The paramilitary group's Facebook page lists him as a writer and publicist, and several of his writings have been published.

In his writings, Cintula criticized refugees and the Slovak state and openly supported the organization. The serious contradiction of the situation is that the paramilitary group held commemorations in uniform at the grave of Jozef Tiso, the president of the fascist puppet state that between 1938 and 1945 was called the First Slovak Republic.

Also making the whole situation somewhat confusing is the paramilitary group's logo, which looks a lot like that of the Nazi youth organization Hitlerjugend. This was reported by the English-language Slovak news portal VSquare. Új Szó also reported, referring to the Markíza television channel, that Cintula stated shortly after his arrest that he had been planning the assassination for a month because he did not agree with the government's policy.

Cintula's state of mind also raised questions. In one of his poems, he wrote:“In my dreams, I shot pribs, killed cells.” The unofficial translation comes from the Hungarian weekly HVG. [Ed.: Perhaps he was referring to the DNA binder PriB ?]

After all this, I consider it a wrong approach to connect the assassination with Fico's decision not to give more aid to Ukraine. All the more so because Slovak society is quite pro-Russian. Let's not forget that Bratislava still celebrates the occupation of the Slovak capital by Soviet troops during the Second World War.