Protocol Signed At 9Th Meeting Of State Commission On State Border Delimitation Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 9th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation ofthe State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and theRepublic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters ofDelimitation of the State Border and Border Security between theRepublic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place underthe chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy PrimeMinister of the Republic of Armenia, on May 15, 2024, on the borderbetween the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting of the commissions, as per their adoptedProtocol of the 8th meeting of April 19, 2024, they discussed thework accomplished and agreed upon a jointly draftedProtocol-Description of the segments of the border line directlybetween the residential areas of Baganys Ayrim (AR) -Baganis (RA),Ashagy Askipara (AR)-Voskepar (RA), Kheyrimli (AR) - Kirants (RA),and Gyzylhajily (AR) - Berkaber (RA), with an aim of aligning themin accordance with the legally justified inter-republican borderthat existed within the framework of the Soviet Union at the timeof its dissolution, taking into account the clarification ofcoordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground inaccordance with the topographic map of the General Staff of theUSSR Armed Forces of 1976, which underwent the duty procedure in1979.

As a result of the meeting, the respective protocol was signed date and location of the next meeting will be agreed upon in aworking order.