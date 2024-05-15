Enemy Shells Kolisnykivka Village In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, injuring a 68-year-old woman.
The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, the shelling took place around 17:30 on Wednesday. Enemy fire damaged residential buildings in the village. The wounded civilian was hospitalized. Read also:
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As Ukrinform reported, a 33-year-old woman was wounded in the Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo
