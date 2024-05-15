Belarusian President Embarks On State Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenkoarrived on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May15.

According to Azernews , a guard of honor waslined up for the Belarus President at Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by FirstDeputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and otherofficials.