MFA Of Turkiye: Khojaly Tragedy Has Become A Black Stain In The History Of Mankind

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed
condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the 32nd anniversary of
the Khojaly genocide on the official page of the department's
social network "X", Azernews reports.
"We condemn the massacre of innocent civilians in the
Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, committed by Armenian armed forces on
February 26, 1992. This tragedy has become a black stain in the
history of mankind," the publication reads.
"The brutality that took place on that day left a black mark in
the history of mankind. The pain of our 613 brothers tortured in
Khojaly and all Azerbaijanis who were wounded, captured and missing
on that day is still in our hearts. We pray for God's mercy for
those killed in the Khojaly tragedy and express our condolences to
the Azerbaijani people," they added.
It should be noted that 32 years have passed since the Khojaly
genocide. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed
formations destroyed the town of Khojaly with the participation of
the 366th regiment of the former Soviet army, located in the town
of Khankandi. As a result of another massacre committed by Armenian
aggressors against the people of Azerbaijan, 613 people, including
106 women, 63 children and 70 old people were killed with special
cruelty, 1275 civilians were taken captive, and the fate of 150
people is still unknown. As a result of this act of genocide, 8
families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents
and 130 children lost one of their parents.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107898272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.