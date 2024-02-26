MFA Of Turkiye: Khojaly Tragedy Has Become A Black Stain In The History Of Mankind

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide on the official page of the department's social network "X", Azernews reports.

"We condemn the massacre of innocent civilians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, committed by Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992. This tragedy has become a black stain in the history of mankind," the publication reads.

"The brutality that took place on that day left a black mark in the history of mankind. The pain of our 613 brothers tortured in Khojaly and all Azerbaijanis who were wounded, captured and missing on that day is still in our hearts. We pray for God's mercy for those killed in the Khojaly tragedy and express our condolences to the Azerbaijani people," they added.

It should be noted that 32 years have passed since the Khojaly genocide. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed formations destroyed the town of Khojaly with the participation of the 366th regiment of the former Soviet army, located in the town of Khankandi. As a result of another massacre committed by Armenian aggressors against the people of Azerbaijan, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 old people were killed with special cruelty, 1275 civilians were taken captive, and the fate of 150 people is still unknown. As a result of this act of genocide, 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one of their parents.