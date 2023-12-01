Parliament Of Azerbaijan Makes Statement On European Parliament's Report

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan stated the annual reports adopted by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) on November 29, 2023, Trend reports.

The statement said:

"The Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan expresses deep concern and dissatisfaction over the unethical, contrary to international legislation and distorting the existing realities, ideas reflected in the annual reports of the Committee on European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted on November 29, 2023 - 'Implementation of the common security and defense policy (CSDP)' and expresses its strong protest.

The fact that the report contains a lot of outdated terminology, which is no longer used even by Armenia, gives grounds to say that the European Parliament has no understanding of the realities in the region. We remind our colleagues from the European Parliament that it is absolutely illogical to refer to such expressions as "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", and "Lachin corridor".

The call of the MEPs to place the European Union mission in Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable as an attempt to impose dangerous geopolitical competition on the South Caucasus region and shows that they have become an instrument of hostile activity of certain circles against Azerbaijan.

It is Armenia's failure to fulfill the obligations provided for in the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, particularly in connection with the complete withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from Karabakh, that the authors of these reports are well aware of. However, Armenia's destructive actions during this period were not condemned by the AFET.

The adopted documents call for Azerbaijan's restoration of its sovereignty in the internationally recognized territory of Karabakh within the framework of anti-terrorist measures considered as military aggression, also call for sanctions against Azerbaijan with the statement that our country has violated international norms, which is a clear indicator of the approach of the AFET in terms of double standards, religious and ethnic sympathies, and corruption. Azerbaijan does not seek permission from anyone to conduct an operation to eliminate the 'gray-zone' in its sovereign territories.

While expressing concern about the Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and noting the brutal violation of their rights, the members of the committee were silent about the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Khojaly genocide (1992) and the failure to implement UN Security Council resolutions, which proved once again their policy of Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia.

We advise the deputies, who shamelessly promote the preservation of cultural heritage allegedly belonging to Armenians in Karabakh and consider themselves 'guardians of democracy', to pay attention to Armenia's actions aimed at the destruction and falsification of cultural heritage in Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian occupation period, which are regarded by international conventions as a crime against humanity, to demand that a UNESCO mission be sent to this country to investigate the cultural genocide committed in Armenia against the cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people.

With their irresponsible actions, the European deputies create obstacles to the peace process based on the new realities that have emerged in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's historic victory and fully in line with international law.

Regarding the calls of the deputies in the mentioned documents to stop mutual understanding in the energy sphere and negotiations on a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, our European colleagues should realize that it will not be possible to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threats.

The Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan declares that the papers prepared by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) have no legal force and weight, and demands the cessation of anti-Azerbaijani activities".

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel