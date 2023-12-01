Parliament Of Azerbaijan Makes Statement On European Parliament's Report

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Committee of
International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis
(parliament) of Azerbaijan stated the annual reports adopted by the
European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) on
November 29, 2023, Trend reports.
The statement said:
"The Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary
Relations of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan expresses
deep concern and dissatisfaction over the unethical, contrary to
international legislation and distorting the existing realities,
ideas reflected in the annual reports of the Committee on European
Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted on November 29,
2023 - 'Implementation of the common security and defense policy
(CSDP)' and expresses its strong protest.
The fact that the report contains a lot of outdated terminology,
which is no longer used even by Armenia, gives grounds to say that
the European Parliament has no understanding of the realities in
the region. We remind our colleagues from the European Parliament
that it is absolutely illogical to refer to such expressions as
"Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", and "Lachin corridor".
The call of the MEPs to place the European Union mission in
Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable as an
attempt to impose dangerous geopolitical competition on the South
Caucasus region and shows that they have become an instrument of
hostile activity of certain circles against Azerbaijan.
It is Armenia's failure to fulfill the obligations provided for
in the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020,
particularly in connection with the complete withdrawal of the
Armenian Armed Forces from Karabakh, that the authors of these
reports are well aware of. However, Armenia's destructive actions
during this period were not condemned by the AFET.
The adopted documents call for Azerbaijan's restoration of its
sovereignty in the internationally recognized territory of Karabakh
within the framework of anti-terrorist measures considered as
military aggression, also call for sanctions against Azerbaijan
with the statement that our country has violated international
norms, which is a clear indicator of the approach of the AFET in
terms of double standards, religious and ethnic sympathies, and
corruption. Azerbaijan does not seek permission from anyone to
conduct an operation to eliminate the 'gray-zone' in its sovereign
territories.
While expressing concern about the Armenians living in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and noting the brutal violation of
their rights, the members of the committee were silent about the
expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and
previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Khojaly genocide
(1992) and the failure to implement UN Security Council
resolutions, which proved once again their policy of
Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia.
We advise the deputies, who shamelessly promote the preservation
of cultural heritage allegedly belonging to Armenians in Karabakh
and consider themselves 'guardians of democracy', to pay attention
to Armenia's actions aimed at the destruction and falsification of
cultural heritage in Azerbaijani territories during the Armenian
occupation period, which are regarded by international conventions
as a crime against humanity, to demand that a UNESCO mission be
sent to this country to investigate the cultural genocide committed
in Armenia against the cultural heritage belonging to the
Azerbaijani people.
With their irresponsible actions, the European deputies create
obstacles to the peace process based on the new realities that have
emerged in the region as a result of Azerbaijan's historic victory
and fully in line with international law.
Regarding the calls of the deputies in the mentioned documents
to stop mutual understanding in the energy sphere and negotiations
on a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, our European
colleagues should realize that it will not be possible to speak
with Azerbaijan in the language of threats.
The Committee of International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations
of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan declares that the
papers prepared by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign
Affairs (AFET) have no legal force and weight, and demands the
cessation of anti-Azerbaijani activities".
