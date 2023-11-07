Azerbaijani NGO's Appeal To President Ilham Aliyev On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heads of civil society organisations and NGOs in Azerbaijan have made an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

For the first time, Azerbaijan is celebrating Victory Day with great solemnity and enthusiasm in the conditions of full sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic.

The waving of the Azerbaijani flag in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly is a great happiness that is forever engraved in history. This is the opening of a completely new page in the life of the independent state of Azerbaijan. We are experiencing the pleasant excitement, joy, and happiness of these great historical days.

You are a national leader who has brought the people of Azerbaijan to their greatest dream. You prove what, when, and how to do it, and you prove it every time with your deeds. Everybody knows well what kind of suffering, hard work, and sacrifice cost huge successes. Despite all the pressures and difficulties, you are only moving Azerbaijan forward as an island of stability and development, spreading its glory to the world.

For 20 years, the people of Azerbaijan have entrusted their fate only to you in all the presidential elections held.

Today, the regions close to the South Caucasus-the Middle East and Ukraine-are engulfed in wars with no end in sight, and the countries have fallen back decades. In just 44 days in 2020, you signed a historic victory. The Azerbaijani Army conducted military operations under your leadership.

The anti-terrorist measures of September 19–20, 2023, lasted only 23 hours and 51 minutes. The remnants of the Armenian Army were destroyed, and the heads of the junta of the illegal military regime knelt, raised the white flag, and surrendered.

You have erased the black spot on the map of Azerbaijan, the fictional Nagorno-Karabakh region left behind.

Our martyrs were avenged. It is impossible to imagine a greater consolation for people who have lost a child, a spouse, a brother, a friend, or a loved one.

Today, those who drank the blood of the Azerbaijani people answer for all their deeds. However, they thought that they would do what they wanted and that nobody would judge them. Today, war criminals are where they deserve to be - in Azerbaijani prisons! This is another result of your policy!

Today, all of Azerbaijan is smiling. Today, the faces of the children of the martyrs are smiling. Independent Azerbaijan has never been so strong throughout history. This is your service and your work, Mr. President! This is the Azerbaijan that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev dreamed of!

Zangazur, Goycha, Daralayaz, and Iravan-the lands of Western Azerbaijan, the native places-have never been so close. Today, every Azerbaijani is waiting for the day when he/she will return to those places. We will also go to Western Azerbaijan under your leadership!

You are the president of every Azerbaijani! We, as members of civil society, always feel and see the deep trust in you, the universal love!

In foreign countries, the name of Azerbaijan is mentioned with great respect and pride. Your well-thought-out policy has earned our country this high reputation.

You can be sure that Azerbaijan's non-governmental organisations will always be with the state and with you!

Your way is our way, Mr. President!

Happy Victory Day!