Azerbaijani NGO's Appeal To President Ilham Aliyev On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heads of civil society organisations and NGOs in Azerbaijan have
made an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day.
The letter reads:
Dear Mr. President, Victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief!
For the first time, Azerbaijan is celebrating Victory Day with
great solemnity and enthusiasm in the conditions of full
sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic.
The waving of the Azerbaijani flag in Shusha, Khankendi, and
Khojaly is a great happiness that is forever engraved in history.
This is the opening of a completely new page in the life of the
independent state of Azerbaijan. We are experiencing the pleasant
excitement, joy, and happiness of these great historical days.
You are a national leader who has brought the people of
Azerbaijan to their greatest dream. You prove what, when, and how
to do it, and you prove it every time with your deeds. Everybody
knows well what kind of suffering, hard work, and sacrifice cost
huge successes. Despite all the pressures and difficulties, you are
only moving Azerbaijan forward as an island of stability and
development, spreading its glory to the world.
For 20 years, the people of Azerbaijan have entrusted their fate
only to you in all the presidential elections held.
Today, the regions close to the South Caucasus-the Middle East
and Ukraine-are engulfed in wars with no end in sight, and the
countries have fallen back decades. In just 44 days in 2020, you
signed a historic victory. The Azerbaijani Army conducted military
operations under your leadership.
The anti-terrorist measures of September 19–20, 2023, lasted
only 23 hours and 51 minutes. The remnants of the Armenian Army
were destroyed, and the heads of the junta of the illegal military
regime knelt, raised the white flag, and surrendered.
You have erased the black spot on the map of Azerbaijan, the
fictional Nagorno-Karabakh region left behind.
Our martyrs were avenged. It is impossible to imagine a greater
consolation for people who have lost a child, a spouse, a brother,
a friend, or a loved one.
Today, those who drank the blood of the Azerbaijani people
answer for all their deeds. However, they thought that they would
do what they wanted and that nobody would judge them. Today, war
criminals are where they deserve to be - in Azerbaijani prisons!
This is another result of your policy!
Today, all of Azerbaijan is smiling. Today, the faces of the
children of the martyrs are smiling. Independent Azerbaijan has
never been so strong throughout history. This is your service and
your work, Mr. President! This is the Azerbaijan that Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev dreamed of!
Zangazur, Goycha, Daralayaz, and Iravan-the lands of Western
Azerbaijan, the native places-have never been so close. Today,
every Azerbaijani is waiting for the day when he/she will return to
those places. We will also go to Western Azerbaijan under your
leadership!
You are the president of every Azerbaijani! We, as members of
civil society, always feel and see the deep trust in you, the
universal love!
In foreign countries, the name of Azerbaijan is mentioned with
great respect and pride. Your well-thought-out policy has earned
our country this high reputation.
You can be sure that Azerbaijan's non-governmental organisations
will always be with the state and with you!
Your way is our way, Mr. President!
Happy Victory Day!
