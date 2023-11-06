Animal Vaccines Market Size, 2023 By Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During The Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Market Overview

Report Ocean has recently published an in-depth report on the Animal Vaccines market, providing crucial insights into the factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report offers valuable information about market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics. It also presents a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments that are shaping the Animal Vaccines market. Additionally, the report includes a thorough assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Statistics

In 2021, the global Animal Vaccines market had a value of US$ 8.1 billion. The market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of over US$ 13.1 billion by 2030. This growth will be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during the forecast period, spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding Animal Vaccines

Animal vaccinations are pharmaceuticals used to prevent infectious diseases brought on by a variety of causes. They strengthen immunity and protect against infectious diseases, preventing the transmission of diseases in both animals and humans. A wide range of products, including food, milk, protein, leather, and wool, are derived from animals. Commonly used veterinary vaccinations prevent the spread of infectious pathogens, including vaccines for rabies, foot and mouth disease, and equine influenza virus.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global Animal Vaccines market:

: Favorable government initiatives to raise awareness about animal health will primarily drive the markets growth. Government investments in research and laboratory facilities for animal health science are also expected to boost the market.: The rapidly rising cases of animal fatalities due to severe chronic diseases are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the Animal Vaccines market during the study period.: The increasing demand for toxoid vaccines is anticipated to contribute to market growth due to their long-lasting immunity, high stability, and efficient response to toxins.: The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Animal Vaccines market. Veterinary visits were limited during the pandemic, which affected the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccines market is forecast to record high growth, driven by the large population of the region and the increasing adoption of pets and cattle farming. The availability of animal vaccines due to large manufacturing facilities in the region is also expected to drive regional market growth.

Key Competitors

Key players in the Animal Vaccines market include Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Ceva, Virbac, Vetoquinol, Phibro Animal Health, Hester Biosciences, HIPRA, Biogenesis Bago, and other prominent companies.

Market Segmentation

The global Animal Vaccines market is segmented based on:



Type : Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, Aquaculture, and Others. Product : Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines.

