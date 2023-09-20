Five Civilians Injured In Sia's Shelling Of Dsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 19, 2023, Russians injured five civilians in the Donetsk region: four in Petropavlivka and one in Bahatyr,” Moroz wrote.

Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that, on September 19, 2023, Russian troops launched air strikes on the Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske.