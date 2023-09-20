Five Civilians Injured In Sia's Shelling Of Dsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.
The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On September 19, 2023, Russians injured five civilians in the Donetsk region: four in Petropavlivka and one in Bahatyr,” Moroz wrote.
Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.
A reminder that, on September 19, 2023, Russian troops launched air strikes on the Donetsk region's Terny, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske.
