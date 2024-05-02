Jordanian Woman Bags First Place In Competition To Encourage Productive Arab Families

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- As the most productive family in the Arab world and a recipient of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of Jordan Badia under her supervision training, rehabilitation, and empowerment Hamada Karim Al-Tawayha, President of the Jafr Women's Charity Association, took first place in the Her Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa award for encouraging productive families.Al-Tawayha took a training course titled "The stages of manufacturing clay, starting from shaping it until designing drawings and shapes on the final product" as part of a grant the association obtained from the Fund in 2016 for a handicrafts project.The Fund, whose Board of Trustees is led by Her Highness Princess Basma Bint Ali, was and continues to be the primary moral and material supporter of its work, according to Al-Tawayha, who spoke with the Jordan News Agency (Petra). The Fund's cadres frequent visits to the association, where they inspect its conditions and follows up on its projects, have had the biggest influence on its success.Al-Tawayha clarified that the Fund gave her a grant of JD14,000 to start a "handicrafts" project, and that she and the association's female members commenced training in traditional handicrafts, heritage textiles, and other related areas.According to Jamal Trad Al-Fayez, director of the Hashemite Fund for the Development of the Jordan Badia, the Fund collaborates with the Ministry of Social Development and various parties to nominate projects for awards; the projects are chosen by a committee established specifically for this purpose, and the Fund itself nominates them.Al-Fayez emphasized that the Fund's primary objective is to promote development in all of Jordan's Badia's regions and raise the standard of living for its citizens by making the most of their abilities and energies, inspiring them to create and innovate, and providing both technical and financial support for their development projects.