US Increased LNG Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States exported 358.9 billion cubic feet (about 10.16billion cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is 10%higher than in the same month last year, Azernews reports.

In February 2024, exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG)decreased by 9.4% compared to January of the same year, butincreased by 10% compared to February 2023. The total number of LNGtankers shipped was 116.

The main recipient countries were France (49.4 billion cubicfeet, or 1.4 billion cubic meters), the Netherlands (45.5 billioncubic feet, or 1.29 billion cubic meters), the United Kingdom (34.1billion cubic feet, or 0.97 billion cubic meters), Japan (22.8billion cubic feet, or 0.65 billion cubic meters) and Turkey (20.5billion cubic feet, or 0.58 billion cubic meters). These countrieshave acquired a total of 48% of all LNG supplies from the UnitedStates.

At the same time, the share of supplies to Asia in the totalvolume of U.S. LNG exports in February increased to 28.1% comparedwith 19.2% in January, according to the report. The share ofshipments to Europe decreased - 65.3% in February. The remainingvolumes were sent to Latin American countries.

In total, in January - February 2023, the United States exportedabout 755 billion cubic feet of LNG (21.37 billion cubic meters).Since the beginning of the year, the United States has exported14.66 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe (68.6% of the totalvolume), to Asia - about 5 billion cubic meters (23.5% of the totalvolume).