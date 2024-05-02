Hamilton Says Newey Would Be 'Amazing Addition' For Ferrari

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Miami: Lewis Hamilton added fuel to the rumours over the future of departing Red Bull designer Adrian Newey saying on Thursday that he would be an "amazing addition" for his future team Ferrari.

Red Bull confirmed the 65-year-old Newey's impending exit in early 2025, after 19 years with the team.

Media reports have suggested that Ferrari would be among the favourites to snap up Newey, who is regarded as the greatest designer in the sport's history.

Hamilton, who will join Ferrari from Mercedes at the end of this season, told reporters at the Miami Grand Prix that he would like to see Newey join Ferrari.

"Very much...Adrian's got such a great history, track record, he's just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has," he said.

"I think he would be an amazing addition," he added.

Hamilton declined to discuss if the prospect of Newey joining the Scuderia had been part of his contract negotiations.

But he said he would be thrilled to work personally with Newey.

"If I was to do a list of people that I'd love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top there," he said.

But Hamilton pushed back a little against the idea that Newey's exit would lead to a sudden decline for Red Bull.

"Racing against the team that he has been so heavily a part of for years has been a massive challenge but I think we need to remember that there are a lot of people in the background and it is not one person, it's a whole team who do the job,

"I don't anticipate Red Bull not continuing to build great cars moving forwards but any team would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him," he added.

Red Bull team have won six constructors' titles and seven drivers' titles, split between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, with Newey-designed cars to date.

They are on course to do the double again in 2024, with Dutch driver Verstappen the dominant force in the sport.

Newey, expected to be in Miami for this weekend's race, has also worked with championship-winning teams at Williams and McLaren in his long career.