Zelensky: Summit In Switzerland Is First Real Chance To Start Restoring Just Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will be the first real chance to start restoring a just peace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address , Ukrinform reports.

"These days, together with Switzerland, we have completed sending out invitations for the Summit. The specific dates of the Summit are June 15th and 16th. This will be the first phase – essentially the first real opportunity to begin the restoration of a just peace," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that government officials and other representatives of the state were currently working in geographical areas where leaders still need to be engaged.

Zelensky said that it is only global power that can force Russia into peace, which is why Ukraine is working to involve as many participants as possible in the summit in Switzerland.

According to him, the Kremlin will try to do everything possible to disrupt the work of the upcoming summit.

"We must also be aware that Putin will try to disrupt this work, our efforts, and weaken Ukraine's positions through various manipulations and attacks by his terrorists. All our positions – on the battlefield, in diplomacy and the information sphere – must be equally solid. For us to be able to exert pressure and achieve our goals, the occupiers must lose their ability to put pressure and gain anything for themselves. Hence, our strength, our capabilities, our weapons, our unity with partners must all work as one. And they will," Zelensky said.

The Global Peace Summit is an international meeting that will be held in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the participating countries of the Ukrainian Peace Formula on June 15-16.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine