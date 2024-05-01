Hamburg Is Pioneering Urban Drone Traffic Management Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The BLU-Space project is developing a system for the management of unmanned drone traffic in Germany. Its purpose is to integrate air traffic data with data from various sources and platforms for the first time under real conditions to develop holistic blueprints.

This is expected to make a significant contribution to safe and economical air mobility. The BLU-Space project is being funded with a total of 2.36 million euros by the Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport as part of the mFUND innovation initiative.

The integration of drone technology in urban airspace has the potential of providing significant benefits for society and the economy: it reduces ground-based traffic and increases efficiency in logistics.

The rapid delivery of equipment and targeted acquisition of information improves the ability to respond to emergencies, supports environmental protection through efficient data collection, increases security by monitoring critical infrastructure, promotes economic development and innovation in various industries, ensures data protection and airspace security and strengthens civil protection and civil security.

The BLU-Space consortium brings together various municipal authorities and companies, business partners and air traffic control.

