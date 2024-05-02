Set Timeline For Restoration Of Statehood To J&K: Omar To Shah

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said,“They (Centre) should not have taken it (Article 370) in the first place. We wanted statehood restored before the (Lok Sabha) elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should set a timeline within which to ensure the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court has already set September 30 (2024) as the deadline for the restoration of statehood. With respect to the deadline set by the country's highest court, he should state clearly in how many days statehood would be restored.”

In a historic piece of legislation in 2019, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, reconstituting the erstwhile state into the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The reorganisation took effect on October 31, 2019. With the historic passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the Parliament, Article 370 ceased to exist. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his last campaign-related visit to the UT, assured that the Centre was committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir while adding that the assembly elections would be held soon.

