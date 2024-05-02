Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 34,596: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 3 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing assaults by the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,596, the Gaza Health Authority announced, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours the regime's army killed 28 Palestinians, including women and children, and injured 51 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,596, and injuries to 77,816.

According to the statement, some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Meanwhile, the bombings and the ground assaults continue.– NNN-WAFA