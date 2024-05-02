200 Sindhis From Pakistan To Visit Ayodhya Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, May 3 (IANS) A 200-member delegation of the Sindhi community from Pakistan will reach Ayodhya on Friday to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, the temple trust authorities said.

This delegation from the Sindh province in Pakistan is on a month-long religious tour to India and will reach Ayodhya from Prayagraj by road.

A 150-member delegation of the Sindhi community from India is also travelling with them.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will welcome them at the Ram Ki Paidi where a special function has been organised for the visiting Pakistani delegation.

Vishwa Prakash Rupan, a member of the Rashtriya Sindhi Vikas Parishad, an autonomous body of the Centre, said that the delegation will reach Ayodhya by bus from Prayagraj.

Its first stopover will be Bharat Kund, and thereafter, Guptar Ghat, Rupan added.

Special arrangements have been made for them at the Udasin Rishi Ashram and Shabari Rasoi in Ayodhya.

The delegation will also attend Saryu Aarti at Ram Ki Paidi on Friday evening, where members of the Ram Mandir Trust along with Champat Rai will welcome them.

A special function for the Pakistani delegation has also been organised at the Sindhi Dham Ashram in Ayodhya where several Sindhi associations from across the country will welcome them.

The Peethadeshwar of Sant Sada Ram Darbar, Raipur, Yudhishthir Lal, is also accompanying them.

From Ayodhya, the delegation will leave for Lucknow on Friday night from where it will leave for Raipur.