Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Official


5/2/2024 7:24:23 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, met Thursday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs HE Rosemary DiCarlo, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Republic of Sudan, stressing the importance of doubling diplomatic efforts aimed at a large-scale humanitarian aid delivery and the protection of civilians.

The Peninsula

