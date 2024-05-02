10 Arrested For Murder Of Priest In UP's Deoria

(MENAFN- IANS) Deoria, May 3 (IANS) Thirteen people have been booked, of which 10 have been arrested, for the murder of a priest of Hanuman Mandir in Tendua Choubey village under the Bhalwani police station in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, the police said.

The police registered cases against 13 people and deployed additional forces in the village, anticipating potential unrest.

Archana Singh, the police station in-charge of Bhalwani, said the tension began with an altercation between the priest, Ashok Choubey, 65, and some youth from the Paswan community over loud DJ music on Sunday evening.

Angered by the dispute, the accused attacked Choubey on Tuesday night, beating him brutally.

The assailants also attacked Sanjay Choubey, Ashok Choubey's son. Both were taken to the district hospital, where Ashok Choubey succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening, causing further tension in the village.

Amid tight security arrangements, Ashok Choubey's funeral was conducted on the banks of the Gandak river on Thursday.

Following a written complaint by Sanjay Choubey, the police registered cases against 13 accused and arrested 10 of them.