Vietnam's National Assembly Announces Tran Thanh Man In Charge Of Work Of National Assembly

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, May 3 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnam's National Assembly (NA), announced yesterday, NA permanent vice chairman, Tran Thanh Man, will be in charge of the work of the NA, a few days after former chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, resigned, local media reported.

During the NA extraordinary session yesterday, the legislators assigned politburo member, Man, to be in charge of the NA and NA Standing Committee's activities, until the new NA chairman is elected, following regulations.

Man was elected as the permanent NA vice chairman in Apr, 2021.– NNN-VNA

