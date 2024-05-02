               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vietnam's National Assembly Announces Tran Thanh Man In Charge Of Work Of National Assembly


5/2/2024 8:11:37 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, May 3 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnam's National Assembly (NA), announced yesterday, NA permanent vice chairman, Tran Thanh Man, will be in charge of the work of the NA, a few days after former chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, resigned, local media reported.

During the NA extraordinary session yesterday, the legislators assigned politburo member, Man, to be in charge of the NA and NA Standing Committee's activities, until the new NA chairman is elected, following regulations.

Man was elected as the permanent NA vice chairman in Apr, 2021.– NNN-VNA

MENAFN02052024000200011047ID1108168948


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search