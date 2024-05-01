Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Announces Telecast Of 'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka' Conclave

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh (ZEE MPCG) is pleased to announce the telecast of its recently concluded political conclave 'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka', scheduled for telecast on 1st May, 2024, at 2:30 PM. Under the election umbrella property of Zee MPCG - 24 Ki Sarkar, 'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka' emerges as a key conclave designed to stimulate a vibrant exchange of ideas. The conclave saw a gathering of prominent political figures discussing the future of governance in Madhya Pradesh.



The 'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka' conclave has been successful in playing a critical role in moulding the dialogue as the state approaches its upcoming elections. This initiative provides a platform for discussing various political strategies and visions, giving voters a transparent look at the potential futures of Madhya Pradesh. By hosting such conclaves, Zee MPCG reinforces its commitment to promoting informed and active participation in the democratic process, facilitating a critical meeting point for policy, governance, and public interest ahead of important electoral decisions.



The conclave was graced by keynote speakers such as Cabinet Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Public Works Shri. Rakesh Singh, Minister of Higher Education - Shri Inder Singh Parmar, along with other influential voices from politics and media such as Shri Ashish Aggarwal and Shri Mukesh Nayak.



Mr. Mohit Sinha, Editor of Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, emphasized the impact and relevance of the conclave, stating, "'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka isn't just about gathering political leaders to debate; it's a pivotal platform where real, actionable insights come to light. Our objective is to dissect complex political strategies into clear, understandable policies that resonate with and impact the daily lives of our citizens. By bridging the gap between public officials and citizens, we aim to nurture a foundation for democratic engagement that is based on transparency and information."



Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, also emphasized the significance of the event in enhancing democratic practices, highlighting, "'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka' is a reflection of our dedication to strengthening democracy through direct dialogue and deepened understanding. This conclave not only offered insights into the minds of those who lead and aspire to lead but also equips the electorate of Madhya Pradesh with the critical thinking tools needed to evaluate these leaders' visions. We are fostering a culture where informed debate and active participation are the norms, ensuring that our democracy remains vibrant and responsive to the needs of its citizens."



This initiative not only highlighted real-time insights and extensive coverage but also expert analyses designed to decode complex political narratives for the viewers at home. Supported by Special partners - SAGE University, Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Homoeopathic Clinic Syed Faiz Mubarak Group and Associate partners such as Sampurna Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, R.D. Memorial Group Of Institutes, AKS University, Devi Ahilya Hospital & Research Centre, Avantika University, A Flyer, was successful in not only providing real-time insights and extensive coverage but also expert analyses designed to decode complex political narratives for the viewers at home.



'Shankhnaad - Aarambh Naye Bharat Ka' is a manifestation of Zee MPCG's commitment to empowering voters through insightful and accessible information.



About Zee Media Corporation Ltd



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

