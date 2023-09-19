4-Day Weekend In : Sharjah Announces Official Holiday For Prophet's Birthday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:01 PM
Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:11 PM
The Sharjah government has announced the official holiday dates to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28.
Since Sharjah government employees get 3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday), the holiday translates into a four-day weekend for them. Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.
Federal government employees and private sector employees in the rest of the will get a day off on Friday, September 29. This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 - Saturday and Sunday.
