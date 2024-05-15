Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay's marksheet from 10th class is going viral, giving them a glimpse of his life as a school student. He reportedly scored 711 marks out of 1100 in his high school.



Thalapathy Vijay is recognised as one of the country's most popular and important figures. The actor has received constant love and support from the public throughout the years.

The actor's 10th-grade marksheet is going viral on social media, providing fans with an insight into his life as a school student.

The actor's 10th mark sheet detailed his performances in core subjects. He reportedly scored 711 marks out of 1100 in high school.

Vijay achieved the highest marks in the Tamil language paper at 155 marks out of 200. In Maths, he got 95 out of 200.

He received 133 200, 206 300, and 122 200 in English, Science, and Social Science, respectively, allowing him to score 65 per cent overall in the examinations.

The results of the 10th and 12th board examinations were announced in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry a few days ago.

