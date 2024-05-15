Gregory FCA Merges With Backbay Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PHILADELPHIA - Gregory FCA has acquired Boston-based BackBay Communications, creating the sixth-largest financial communications firm in the US.



The move strengthens Gregory FCA's financial expertise and expands its service offerings.



BackBay brings a team of seasoned professionals, including former journalists and analysts, to Gregory FCA's roster. BackBay founder and CEO Bill Haynes will join Gregory's executive team, which includes CEO Greg Matusky.



BackBay, meanwhile, gains access to Gregory's investor relations, creative services, and digital marketing capabilities, along with their AI-powered tools designed to streamline workflows.



"We are bringing together the best in the business to usher in the next era of strategic communications for financial services companies," says Haynes.



This merger positions the combined firm to handle financial communication needs for clients across various sectors, including wealth management, asset management, and fintech, the agencies said.



"We have a shared vision for the future, one that brings better strategic and tactical execution to our clients," says Joe Anthony, president of Gregory's financial services division. "Our combined expertise allows us to deliver on that promise to an even greater extent."

MENAFN15052024000219011063ID1108218431