Billionaire Jeff Bezos Resumes Tourist Trips To Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company will resume tourist flights intospace after a two-year hiatus, Azernews reports.

Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin suspended crew flights for almosttwo years after the failure of the 2022 mission. At the time, theNew Shepard rocket, which carried cargo and people on short tripsto the edge of space, failed in September 2022 about a minute afterthe unmanned mission launched from Texas.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year completed aninvestigation into Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft andannounced its results. The company had to take a total of 21corrective actions, including engine upgrades and organizationalchanges.

The upcoming NS-25 mission will have six crew members, includingformer Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, the first black astronautcandidate in the United States.